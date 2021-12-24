Namdhari’s to expand footprint in Hyderabad

Namdhari’s Group is all set to expand its footprint in Hyderabad. Over the next 24 months, the company plans to set up farming operations and a production facility in the city as well as set up around five Simpli Namdhari’s experience stores in Hyderabad, an official statement highlighted.

Simpli Namdhari’s is the only 100% vegetarian retailer in India with a source to fork concept. The Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in Simpli Namdhari’s stores is the culmination of Namdhari’s seed-to-plate ideology, where delectable and wholesome delicacies are crafted with farm fresh produce and served with finesse. The company will also expand into dairy subscriptions and will set up stand-alone QSR food outlets in the city.

Gurmukh Roopra, CEO, Namdhari’s Group commented on this expansion “We plan to expand our footprint in Hyderabad and concentrate on this city in a serious way with an investment of around 50 crores over the next 24 months. In support of this, we will be setting up growing facilities in Hyderabad. We are considering standalone food stores – Simpli Food Stores, which will serve healthy and tasty short eats and snacks to patrons. We are also planning dairy subscriptions for direct supply of high quality, single origin fresh A2 and organic milk and dairy products. We are very excited about our Hyderabad foray and having had presence in the state in the form of our seeds division (Namdhari Seeds) and being one of the largest B2B suppliers for QSRs in Hyderabad we are not strangers to the Hyderabad market and are known to at least a section of that market. Our aim is to bring high quality produce to the general public through these initiatives.”

Namdhari’s started as a seed producer and distributor business to offer superior quality, high-yield seeds that match international standards, and over the last three decades has grown to become a market leader in the sustainable farming, retail and food business.