Goodmylk: Cheers to ‘Good Milk’

Goodmylk was founded in 2016 with an aim to make plant-based dairy accessible, experimenting with almond, coconut, soy, quinoa, etc.



Goodmylk makes plant-based milk from cashew and oats, and also manufactures peanut curd, vegan mayo, butter and cottage cheese. Goodmylk has set its sights on creating the next big dairy company in India, minus the animals. They’re just getting started and are excited to bring compassion back to our plates.

Goodmylk raised its first round of capital in 2018 and has recently raised another $1 million. The brand launched 6 new products this year – butter, thunder, paneer, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese and a ranch dressing. Goodmylk also launched one-litre ‘mylk’ packs this year so customers didn’t have to repeatedly buy the 200ml cartons. In another first, the brand has partnered with The Switch Fix to create a new skincare range.