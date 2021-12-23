The e-commerce platform Snapdeal has made changes in the higher management by appointing Himanshu Chakrawarti as the President of the company. In his new role, Chakrawarti will be responsible to drive the company’s Bharat focused value commerce strategy and steer growth-related strategies for Snapdeal.



Rohit Bansal,Co-founder and COO, Snapdeal commented on this recent appointment and said, “We are delighted to welcome Himanshu to the Snapdeal family. He brings an in-depth understanding of the value of retail and omnichannel distribution in India. We look forward to his experience and leadership as we collectively continue to build and grow Bharat-focused, value commerce platform.”

Prior to joining this, Himanshu Chakrawarti was the CEO of Unlimited Fashion – Arvind Lifestyle’s Brand value fashion retail chain. Now with this new role, he will be responsible for setting the strategic direction and overseeing entire operations including curating brands and assortents, guidance on pricing strategy and product design for Snapdeal.

Snapdeal backed by Soft bank Group Corp has filed preliminary documents for their IPO. The e-commerce platform has registered a net revenue of Rs 471.7 crores for FY 21 as against Rs 846.3 crores for FY 20 which somehow shows a 44% decline.

The e-commerce platform has also made other changes in their higher management by recently appointing Priyaranjan Kumar as the vice president and business head of the company, and also have appointed Girish Koppad as the company’s vice president & head of technology, earlier this year.