Esprit India signs Ananya Panday as their brand ambassador for the watch vertical

The accessories, footwear and American clothing brand Esprit is going to strengthen its watch division in India by appointing Ananya Panday as their brand ambassador. The Esprit’s India partner AP Group is geared to reconstruct the brand in the Indian market.

AP Group looks to pursue an aggressive expansion plan for Esprit watches in India and the brand is eyeing to regain the market share in the watch category.

Marco Sieber,Founder, CEO of Time Management Services (TMS), the official licensee of Esprit Watches commented on this expansion “ Since 1968 Esprit as a brand has come a long way. In the last 50 years, the brand has maintained the image of being the most transparent fashion brand in the world, connecting with the customers through positivity, innovation, and sustainability. Indian market is very important to us as we do see that customers are always looking for new designs and trends. We are ready to bedazzle Indian customers with a specially crafted range of watches just for them. Ananya Panday being a youth icon is the right choice to bring on board to re-create the connect of Esprit with Indian youth.”

Hamza Patel, AP Group Managing Director, said on this expansion, “ We have noticed that the Indian customer buying behavior is not as it was a decade back. Indian customers are always looking for new trends and designs, but now they are also looking for brands with which they can connect on a much deeper level. So, to build trust and a bond of familiarity with Esprit Watches, we chose Ananya Panday to endorse Esprit Watches. Ananya is perfect to promote Esprit Watches as she is just not a celebrity, but a successful young woman, who connects the millennial and Gen Z to the upcoming fashion trends through her style sense. She will be promoting our new collection of watches specially tailored as per the need of Indian customers and are priced attractively between Rs.8000 – Rs.10000.”

Esprit is revamping its entire watch range and bringing exciting and trendy new products in playful colors, stylish stone dials, designer bracelets, and unconventional fashion aesthetics. Currently, Esprit is targeting young female customers who are looking to add zing to their style statement. The brand is taking forward its India journey with great enthusiasm while creating high-quality, affordable premium fashion for millennials and Gen Z. With positivity and sustainability and the core, the brand is looking forward to a dynamic comeback in the Indian market.