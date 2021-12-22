Viviana Mall celebrates Christmas offering new offers

Viviana Mall, in an endeavour to offer something new for Christmas, has adopted ‘Spider-Man’ as theme for their mall décor this year. In the mall’s Atrium, visitors will get a treat with a life-sized installation of Spider-Man’s city from the new movie released on December 16th, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The mall is adorned with various elements of ‘Spider-Man’, set-up as installations in peculiar corners, and entrances of the mall, to let visitors get a glimpse of the superhero. An artist dressed up as Spider-Man will be present in the mall, performing acts and various stunts of the super-hero, to entertain the crowds.

Starting from 19th December 2021, followed by the two weekends, dated 25th December 2021, 26th December 2021, 01st January 2022 & 02nd January 2022, visitors will get a chance to meet and greet Spider-Man.

A ‘Meet & Greet’ with Santa Claus has also been organized as a part of Christmas celebrations for kids & visitors from 19th December to 25th December 2021.

Viviana Mall is also offering its customers an extra dose of excitement through ‘Shop N Win’ offers and its annual program ‘Santa’s Gift Factory’. The ‘Shop N Win’ offer will be held from 13th December 2021 to 02nd January 2022 that has loads to offer to the shoppers. Every Sunday 2 lucky winners will stand a chance to get a MacBook via a lucky draw. Customers shopping for Rs. 5000/- or more, will be eligible to register.

To indulge the patrons in the festival spree, like every year, this year too, Viviana Mall has offers and assured prizes through their annual program, Santa’s Gift Factory. On minimum shopping of Rs.5000/- between 17th December 2021 to 26th December 2021 customers will be eligible for assured prizes.

Nevertheless, keeping up with Christmas traditions, Viviana Mall has put up a Christmas tree in the mall’s courtyard. Benchmarking the success of one of its kind effort from year 2020, the Christmas tree made up of live flower pots has been erected. These are taken from the mall’s own garden and symbolizes the hope and brightness we all look forward from the coming year. This tree is 25 feet tall with a total of about 500 flowers.