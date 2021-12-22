Inorbit Mall at Malad & Vashi are all set for Christmas !

Inorbit Mall is all ready to celebrate Christmas this year. The malls get decked up to woo their customers with their mesmerizing décor and amazing offers on their shopping. This year Inorbit Malad and Vashi have decked up their premises with spell bounding installations and at the same time ensuring to create a safe and superior shopping experience, an official statement highlighted.

Inorbit Vashi has put together a spectacular ambience of the holiday season with the theme Santa’s Village. The highlight of the décor is Santa’s village along with the Christmas Tree in the main atrium that has been created to provide a perfect backdrop for photo ops. The mall has also set up characters from Santa’s village on the gate arch which is around 280 ft high. Another special highlight is the installation of a wishing well for customers to make their wishes. A Christmas parade and Santa Greet & Meet will also be organized on 25th Dec. That’s not all, shoppers can win exciting gifts and vouchers on the shopping bill of Rs 3000 and above on selected brands.

Inorbit Malad too has set up a unique ‘Winter Magic’ theme with a drive through concept ensuring all safety protocols. The main attraction –, A drive through experience in a Toy Train is sure to entice every kid and families. This drive-through toy train will ride through tunnels filled with Christmas spirit décor and vibe- as you ride, you can experience actual snowflakes, soap bubbles and amazing lighting effects. It’s a visual treat for everyone. As part of the Christmas celebration, Inorbit Malad had organized a meet and greet session with Spiderman and a dance performance by kids from Kevinda Dance Academy on 18th and 19th Dec. The other attractions include Santa meet and greet and Santa Parade on 25th and 26th Dec respectively. In sync with the ideology of offering a grand shopping experience, shoppers at Inorbit Malad can indulge in exciting shopping and avail offers on selected brands.