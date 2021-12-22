Wondr Diamonds opens third diamond boutique in South India

Wondr Diamonds, announced that it is expanding its footprint across India. The brand has unveiled an exclusive boutique store in Bangalore, its third store in South India after Chennai and Coimbatore; and further strengthened its presence by adding 7 more stores across India by March 2022, an official statement.



The jewelry is designed and manufactured at a meticulous and technologically advanced manufacturing facility which is a National – Award winning facility, an statement highlighted.

Founders Aishwarya and Anirudhan were mesmerized by the idea of creating diamonds in a lab rather than mining them, without compromising on quality. The brand’s mission is to make sustainable luxury affordable to every woman. Wondr offersan extensive range of handcrafted diamond jewelry starting at very minimal costs! The exclusive selection includes earrings, bangles, bracelets, neck pieces and more. Wondr Diamonds even has a special range curated specifically for bridalwear and men.

Anirudhan, Founder, Wondr Diamonds said on this development, “We found the concept of earth friendly diamonds very appealing and were immediately drawn to it! As we delved deeper into the study of the concept, we realized that this product is truly transformational.”