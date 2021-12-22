Brune and Bareskin opens its first store in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

Brune & Bareskin forayed with the launch of its second brick-and-mortar store in Ambience Mall, New Delhi. Following the success of its existing online platform, and its parental offline store in Jalandhar, Punjab, the brand has launched its second luxury lifestyle store in the capital to showcase the exhaustive collection of leather fashion accessories. The trail of successful collaborations with celebrities and The Indian Cricket Team continues on with the brand setting foot into the city of New Delhi.

Brune and Bareskin stands out as their collection features leather goods in multiple hues, and focuses on bold and striking colours with the brand’s signature lion’s head logo. The brand’s attention is on accessories such as men and women’s shoes, boots, jackets, wallets, bags, pouches, travel and work accessories, coupled with phone cases and key covers.

Tabby Bhatia, Founder, Brune & Bareskin commented on the store launch, said “It is an immense pleasure to finally launch the store in the capital of the country. Delhi is the epitome of love and luxury and to launch our second store here is to give a piece of my heart to the people of Delhi. After having received great warmth and success for our first store, we unfurl the sails and move forward in our journey to spread across the concept of bespoke, hand crafted first of its kind leather goods and take our brand to new avenues.”

He further goes on to say “Producing goods is an art. It requires passion, care, attention to detail, and a lot of finesse. Here at Brune and Bareskin, the customer gets to take on the role of an artist and gets to personally design, plan and alter according to their choice. Their preferred shade on the item they have carefully chosen, makes an appealing mix. The customer also has the freedom to get footwear personally made as per their size. We believe in providing perfect measurements for a magical fit. Brune & Bareskin is the one stop destination to plan an overall look with matching footwear and accessories. This is the place to get your favorite leather products as per your dreams!”

The store is located on the first floor of Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, and has a modern- contemporary design following the blue and gold brand theme. The chic display with item focussed lighting and a wide array of products around can leave one spellbound and struggling to decipher what to purchase. Overall a visit to the Brune & Bareskin store leaves a mesmerising and luxurious vibe thereby making it a wholesome shopping experience.