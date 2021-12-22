Goosebumps – delivering pickles with the love

Goosebumps brings to us jars of masalas (and pickles) that are packed with love by a team of mothers. To ensure every package is delivered with mommy’s goodness, the company says a big ‘no-no’ to preservatives and machines. From the staple South Indian flavours like rasam masala to Gujarati pickles like chunda – everything in Goosebumps Pickles is 100% hand-made and vegetarian

With innovation being the key Goosebumps brings to the table a range of Assorted Masala Fruits like masala cranberries, strawberries, cherry tomatoes, amla, kiwi etc. along with their exclusive pickles

The brand is majorly retailing through their own website goosebumps.store and online through Amazon, Swiggy, etc. They are also present on digital shelves of gourmet stores like LBB, offline too, they are present in selected stores. They will soon have a presence on Jio Mart. The company has witnessed a 10X revenue growth in the last 3 years and Goosebumps aims to double its revenue going forward from here.