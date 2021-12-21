Organized Retailers Association appoints TS Sridhar as President

Organized Retailers Association (ORA), a forum that represents all leading mobile retail chains in South India, has appointed TS Sridhar as its President. Sridhar, who has over three decades of experience working in sales & distribution teams of various organizations (including big corporate houses like Nokia and Gillette) will now be working with ORA to protect the association’s interest on matters related to brands, government, bureaucrats and legal.

“We are delighted to have TS Sridhar on board at ORA. He is a seasoned professional with a proven track record in managing large format stores and organised retail. In his new role, he will be a key player in building and strengthening relationships of ORA – an organisation that represents all leading mobile retail chains of South India with other national and domestic forums and organisations. I am confident that he will bring in a lot of experience and value to ORA and to our leadership team. We look forward to an exciting journey with him and wish him all the success,” said the Committee of Organized Retailers Association.