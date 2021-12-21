Home E-Commerce The Biryani House to open 50 district master franchises by 2022 end

The House plans to open 50 district master franchises across India by the end of year 2022. It has a plan to capitalise the market by expanding its footprint in Maharashtra, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Bengal and more under Mission 50.

Sarvesh Chaubey, Founder & Chairman, The House, says, “Our only focus is to have India’s biggest franchise network of like-minded franchise owners where we work together to common vision and that is why we don’t charge any royalty because we want our franchise partners to be profitable in less than a year.”

The House is a platform that allows its customers to choose from its wide offerings. In 2015, they started their first outlet in Mumbai, catering to locals.

