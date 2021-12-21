Home E-Commerce Chicco India launches e-commerce website to cater to more consumers

Chicco India launches e-commerce website to cater to more consumers

Chicco, a in baby care industry, has launched its e-commerce website www.chicco.in with the intent to make Chicco products available to every customer anywhere, anytime in India. The new website offers a wider range of exclusive products from their different categories, i.e. fashion, travel (strollers, high chairs, car seats), toys, cosmetics, nursing in one place.

Chicco has associated with SalesForce, for seamless e-commerce experience; Increff, for inventory optimisation solutions Shiprocket, for logistics software.

Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India (Chicco), says, “With same passion as ever, we are proud to continue designing innovative offerings in order to become a partner to every parent in their fantastic journey of parenting. The launch of the new website will be an amazing experience for every Chicco lover as they will now be able to shop all Chicco products in one place from the comfort of their home.”

