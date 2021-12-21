10-minute delivery App Zepto raises $100 mn in Series C round

Ten-minute grocery delivery App Zepto has announced its $100 million Series C fundraise. Y Combinator’s Continuity Fund leads the round, with participation from new and existing investors, including Glade Brook, Nexus, Breyer Capital, Lachy Groom, Global Founders Capital, Contrary Capital, and more. With this injection of capital, it plans to expand coverage across multiple cities in India and scale its team rapidly.

The company had announced its $60 million fundraise earlier in November. Zepto has also expanded beyond Mumbai by launching in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune – with Kolkata soon to follow.

Aadit Palicha, Co-Founder & CEO, Zepto, says, “Investors are consistently choosing to back Zepto because of our best-in-class execution. This is giving us incredible momentum – we’re growing at a phenomenal rate, our customers are loving the product experience, our core unit economics are strong, and we have one of the best start-up teams in India today. Suffice it to say, I’m excited about what’s to come.”