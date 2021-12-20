Pacific Mall, Dehradun has collaborated with Beanstalk (an initiative at Dehradun to provide kids their exclusive space allowing them to unfold themselves), to setup “Pacific Ki Pathshala”.

A unique concept for 10 days to give the kids a platform for some real-life costume-based, pretend play activities where the little ones can get inspired and feel empowered, by working at the pretend play stations.

The Beanstalk has set up four pretend play activity areas at Pacific Mall, Dehradun, which includes, a hospital, a police station, a cafe and a painting zone. The kids wore the costumes donning the roles of various professionals and enjoy while also learning the basic life skills. ‘Pacific Ki Pathshala’ is a free for all kids setup which gives young ones a great opportunity to play, learn and explore, feel empowered and independent like adults.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group feeling elated on the team’s efforts and association said, “We are glad to be bringing to the kids of Dehradun, a unique kind of entertainment and play area right here at our mall. Pacific Ki Pathshala is a one of a kind activity for our visitors and will be acting as a major attraction for the kids. We look forward to keep on bringing unique set of entertaining activities for the city of Dehradun.”