Kerala CM inaugurates Lulu Mall Thiruvananthapuram

The most awaited Lulu Mall Thiruvananthapuram is all set to open and was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on 16th of December. Leader of Opposition – V D Satheeshan chaired the whole function.

The other delegates present at the event were G R Anil Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Shashi Tharoor (Member of Parliament), Jose K Mani (Member of Parliament), P K Kunhalikutty, K Surendran (BJP State President), Actor Mammooty, Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, Kadakampally Surendran.

UAE Foreign Trade Minister Dr. Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi was the Chief guest at the function, along with special invitee Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Albanna, UAE Ambassador to India.

Chief Minister Shri. Pinarayi Vijayan lauded LuLu Group Chairman M.A.Yusuff Ali for his efforts to promote industrial growth in Kerala.

In his inaugural address, M.A Yusuff Ali, Lulu Group CMD expressed his happiness over launching another dream for his state. He commented that Kerala is an investment friendly state and thanked the Government for the support extended. He also added that through this project alone, Lulu Group has been able to provide more than 10,000 job opportunities, natives included.

At the inaugural ceremony, the mall was awarded the Indian Green Building Council’s Gold Certificate for environment-friendly construction.

Lulu Mall- Thiruvananthapuram, is located at Akkulam, on NH 66 bypass, in close proximity to Technopark. With a built-up space of 2 million sq ft, the mall is spread across ground plus two storeys. The mall has over 300 national and international brands, including the LuLu Hypermarket spread across 2 lakh sq. ft. Funtura, at 80,000 sq ft is the largest indoor entertainment zone in the country. Its biggest attractions include a nearly 1000ft long roll glider which circulates the food court; wall climbing for adults and kids; 6 lane bowling alleys; 6000 sq ft trampoline; Tag Arena; 7D theatre with interactive games; roller coaster; arcade games with VR zone; carousel and much more.

The Mall also features a 2500-seater food court, as well as several restaurants and cafes, that serve various regional, international and specialty cuisines. With ample parking for over 3800 vehicles, supported by 8 floors of multi-level car park with direct connectivity to all floors of the mall and an intelligent parking guidance system that suit all types of car parks, customer convenience has been prioritized at the mall.

Some of the key brands at Lulu Mall, Thiruvanthapuram include Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion Store, Lulu Connect, Lulu Celebrate, Starbucks, Shoppers Stop, MAX, Westside, Pantaloons, Cold Stone Creamery, KFC, Calicut Paragon, Mc Donalds, Pizza Hut, House of Toys, Rado, Tissot, Swiss Time House, World of Titan, Body Shop, Nykaa Luxe, Forest Essentials, Go Sport, Puma, Skechers, Adidas to name a few.

The 12-screen PVR superplex will also get launch next year. It includes P[XL] and 4 DX screens, premium LUXE auditoriums, apart from mainstream and one auditorium dedicated to children, the Playhouse.

Lulu Mall Thiruvananthapuram will have a key role to play in the Tourism sector of Kerala, just like its counterpart in Kochi. The mall got opened for public on 17th December.