Tablez opens its first toy retail store in Bengaluru

Tablez, an Abu Dhabi-based retail, has opened its first toys retail store, ‘House of Toys’ in Bengaluru. The store will cater to kids and pre-teens and become an one-stop shop that is spread across an area of 5100 sq.ft and is India’s first superstore of its kind, an official statement highlighted.

The store offers a wide choice of merchandise alongside a comprehensive variety of toys and other essentials for children aged 0 to 14 years.

The store was inaugurated by Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez, virtually, and Vishal Malhotra, Brand Advocate and Indian Actor & Host, and followed by a meet and greet session and in-store activities for kids.

Adeeb Ahamed, MD of Tablez, commented on the store launch and said, “As an active stakeholder in the Indian toy industry for the past six years, we are excited to continue this journey with the grand launch of India’s first toys superstore. The concept of ‘House Of Toys’ has been derived in a way to deliver a holistic and technology-driven playtime experience for kids and pre-teens, in a modern, contemporary setting. The Indian toy industry is witnessing a strong growth and we are confident the launch of ‘House of Toys’ will revolutionize the way parents shop for their children. Our product range has something for everyone and keeps in mind the need to stimulate the young mind in an immersive, educative and fun-filled manner.”

Balakrishnan Vasudevan, COO, Tablez commented on the store launch, and said “We are excited to announce the opening of our first Kids’ Superstore, ‘House Of Toys,’ in Bangalore. With a purpose to redefine the shopping experience in India and give our consumers a world class exposure, we are looking at an omnichannel expansion in the natal, baby care , kids and preteens category. Our primary objective is to make international high-street sensibility available in India through our strategic alliance with global brands.”

Tablez plans to take the omnichannel approach, integrating the new and upcoming House Of Toys stores with its recently launched e-commerce platform ‘tablez.com’.