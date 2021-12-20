Kalyan Jewellers opens new store at Rajajinagar, Global Malls

Kalyan Jewellers announced the launch of its new showroom at Lulu Group’s ‘Global Malls’ in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. With the launch of the new showroom, the company’s footprint in Bengaluru will rapidly expand to consist of a total seven showrooms.



Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers talking about the launch of this new showroom said, “We are extremely delighted to launch our new showroom in Bengaluru. With over a decade of our presence in the city, we have been successful in establishing Kalyan Jewellers as one of the most-preferred jewellery brands. Over the years, we have built a significant presence across key markets in the state and the opening of our 16th showroom in Karnataka reiterates the company’s commitment to this market. Our investment in this region is part of our strategy to establish a stronger presence in the state and also make Kalyan Jewellers more accessible to customers. We are committed to continuing to offer a best-in-class buying experience while ensuring the safety and health of our patrons and the community at large by providing a hygienic and personalized shopping environment.”

On the inauguration, the company has offered customers to maximise the value of their purchases with upto 25% off on diamond jewellery and upto 20% off on uncut and precious stone jewellery.

Kalyan Jewellers has also announced huge discounts on the making charges for its gold jewellery segment. As part of its Gold Rate ‘Big Bachat’ Offer, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 225 per gram on the prevailing gold price of the day. This unique offer is applicable on purchases above Rs 2.5 lakh, on select plain gold jewellery and can be claimed against making charges.

These offers are valid until 31st December 2021 at Kalyan Jewellers showrooms across Karnataka.

Kalyan Jewellers, founded in 1993 by T.S Kalyanaraman is headquartered in Thrissur. Currently, the company has 137 stores across India and middle-east countries.