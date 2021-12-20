Join Ventures announces the expansion of its large-scale warehousing facility in Jaipur

Join Ventures, announced the expansion of its large-scale warehousing facility at Jaipur by 50,000 square feet to strengthen its already impressive fulfilment infrastructure of 3 mother warehouses and 20 dark stores.

The company also envisions making its warehouses smart by automating inbound, internal product handling and outbound movement of products while minimising human involvement.

Join Ventures believes that Tier 2 cities are the new warehousing hotspots and plans to reach 1 million square feet in warehousing space by 2024, with Jaipur warehouse as the operations hub.

Tarun Joshi, Founder and CEO, Join Ventures spoke on this announcement, and said, “There are more than 140 million online buyers who are currently generating 3Bn+ occasion led searches in India. This points to an immense market opportunity in the celebration ecosystem, and we aim to capture a large share of this underserved market. With such a vision in sight, streamlining processes and automating our supply chain is the way forward for us.”

“We are currently bolstering our logistic infrastructure through warehouse expansions with a vision of 1 million square feet by 2024 that will support 120+ new dark stores across India,” he added.

Join Ventures had also recently announced its plan to set up 100 new dark stores across India to help its portfolio brands IGP.com, Interflora.in, IGP for Business and Masqa better service the celebration ecosystem across the country. The warehouse expansion in Jaipur to support the new 100 planned dark stores will also help the company to further move the distribution process of its portfolio brands in-house for better quality control and assured timely delivery.