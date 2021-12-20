Blinkit suspends delivery areas where it can’t service in 10 minutes

Blinkit, the quick commerce grocery startup formerly known as Grofers has decided to suspend the areas where the company is unable to deliver orders in 10 minutes, Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder stated this on the company blog.

He further added to the statement, “While we understand 15 minute or 20 minute service would be better than no service, our systems and infrastructure are built solely with 10 minutes (or less) in mind.”



Quick commerce has become a new battlefield as different players are coming into the game to deliver the items by reducing delivery time to provide essential items to the customers. According to a report, India is expected to grow 10-15 times over the next four years to become a $5 million market.



The company has now rebranded itself as Blinkit and has also started offering express delivery service round the clock. The new name suggests that the company will deliver the products in just the blink of an eye.



This development happens at a time, when the company is in talks to raise Rs 500 million in fresh-round of funding from Zomato. The other competitor platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, has also said that it will invest $700 million in this segment as it plans to double down this category.