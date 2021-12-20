Regional treats up for grab!

GO DESi currently operates in the larger impulse category with a specific focus on

candies, sweets & after-meal sub-categories. The company is making regional treats from the nooks and corners of our country accessible to urban millennials, and they’re doing it by setting up standardizing microunits in rural India. GO DESi started retailing in 2018. First, they put a stall in a flea market, where they were to be present for 3 days but got sold in half a day.

GO DESi has the vision to create India’s most loved FMCG brand manufactured, sourced and branded at the farm gate. Today they employ more than 150 women at the unit from the most disadvantaged sections of the society.

Go DESI, by Vinay Kothari Founder and Raksha Kothari Co-Founder, became the fastest-selling confectionery brand on Amazon in June 2019 and the brand has witnessed almost 3X revenue growth and 4X customer growth YoY. The GO DESi reached a big milestone to be available across 8,000 retail stores across India in Aug 2021.