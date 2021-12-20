Homemade snacks revolutionising eating habits

Four:Thirty is a homegrown venture started by a mother and her two daughters, straight from their Mumbai household. This venture offers healthy evening snacks ranging from exotic flavoured makhanas to delicious crackers baked in gluten-free flour.



Savita Nagpal, Founder, with her daughters Yatika Nagpal, Co-founder, and Jhalak Nagpal, COO founded Four:Thirty. The homegrown snacking initiative started when Savita Nagpal decided that her kids would now onwards eat healthy products. For her, eating healthy meant the addition of nutritious and wholesome ingredients to the daily meals. Putting all her skills and creativity to work, she came up with unique recipes and combinations for healthier and happier snacks.

What started mostly as a ‘for my daughters’ snack, soon became a favourite among friends and family, and eventually, the brand in no time gained huge popularity and now it is being munched all across India!

Being in existence for about a year now, Four:Thirty retails through its own website, social media, and a number of other niche-lifestyle e-commerce marketplaces. The brand brings to the consumer more than 35 varieties of homemade, vegan, and gluten-free snacks.

