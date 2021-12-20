GoodDot: Revolutionising the idea of meat, going the plat way

GoodDot entered the market with an aim to solve the moral dilemma of meat-eating animal lovers by providing plant-based alternatives to meat that were as tasty, yet healthier and more affordable. Today, GoodDot offers plant-based substitutes to chicken and mutton, with others under development.

GoodDot initially struggled with the distribution and to overcome that hurdle, they partnered with RCM, a direct selling company with 7,500 stores. Through this, they got the brand access to the villages and towns of India which gave them the opportunity of large-scale operations from the get-go. Today, GoodDot has an extensive presence online as well through its own website and Amazon.

Currently, GoodDot’s QSR chain is available in 12 locations and is the first and largest vegan QSR chain in India. The brand plans to expand the QSR chain to over 50 locations over the next year. Over the next 3-6 months, GoodDot will enter the frozen food space as well. In the last four years, GoodDot’s revenue has grown 100% y-o- y and its customer base has also expanded at 80% a year.