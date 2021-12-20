Good Fettle: Goodness of ice cream with a healthy twist

Good Fettle came into existence in 2018 when they found a huge gap in the market for guilt-free post-meal sweet cravings and provided absolutely zero snacking products in India that were holistically healthy and easily accessible. Now the brand is considered as one of Asia’s first low-calorie ice creams due to the presence of 70 calories per scoop, and it is 100% gluten-free and rich in prebiotic fibers.

Today, Good Fettle sells 24 SKUs across Mumbai and is easily accessible within 30 mins on various online aggregators and retail stores. Launched in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, one can access Good Fettle from Nature’s Basket outlets, and on Scootsy and Swiggy.