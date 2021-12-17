Shiprocket and CommerceUp joined hands to provide integrated solutions to online e-commerce businesses

Shiprocket, a logistics company has now partnered with CommerceUp, an end-to-end Saas e-commerce company to overcome logistics trouble and offer a seamless delivery to its customers and clients.

With this partnership, merchants and enterprises using CommerceUp services will have access to fast and reliable shipping solutions anywhere in the country. Advanced logistics solutions of Shiprocket integrated with progressive eCommerce solutions of CommerceUp will offer the ultimate launchpad for any business entering the world of digital operations, an official statement highlighted.

By integrating Shiprocket as an eCommerce fulfillment and warehousing solution in its dashboard, CommerceUp clients can instantly dispatch the order after it has been requested. In addition to this, they will also have access to the entire spectrum of shipping features like domestic and international shipping, lower return costs, insurance coverage for lost shipments, etc.

With this partnership, businesses can now be able to fulfill the bulk orders in a short span of time, provide fast-delivery, launch their online store seamlessly and offer tailor-made D2C solutions.

Piyush Pathak, Founder, CommerceUp commented on this collaboration, and said “E-commerce brands need quick delivery solutions to dispatch a large number of orders in a short amount of time. Shiprocket integration will help CommerceUp users achieve lightning fast delivery globally while having greater control over supply chain management. Without worrying about logistics, brands will have more time on their hands to improve products and market them to the target audience.”

Saahil Goel, CEO and Co-founder of Shiprocket also mentioned about this, “We are delighted to shake hands with CommerceUp to enable enterprises and sellers to provide superior quality services to their customers and scale up their business. We at Shiprocket have identified an upward trend of customer expectations, and we are committed to providing for the same. For us, ensuring customer delight is central to all decisions we make said.”