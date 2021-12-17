Fraazo all set to launch in Delhi and Bengaluru market

Fraazo, an Indian setup foundation is all ready to expand its business and launch its services to consumers in Delhi and Bengaluru. With this expansion, Fraazo will be available in 7 markets across the country. The company is aiming to reach 10 million orders a month and project revenue of $1 billion by 2023, an official statement highlighted.



With heavy investments flowing in the quick commerce segment, Fraazo brings the freshest groceries from farm to fork in just 18 hours. The quick commerce company is present across 26 districts, 7 states and consists of a reliable network of 10,000+ farmers across India.

Atul Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Fraazo is elated with this new development and shared, “We have built a cross functional internal team of experts who help us accelerate our multi-city launches. Replicating an integrated supply chain model that brings fresh produce from farm to fork in under 12 hours is a mammoth task. But thanks to what we call our Force 1 team, we have penetrated city after city in the matter of weeks and not months. This cross functional team simultaneously works on all tracks such as building ‘Farmer-Fraazo relations’, setting up ‘Collection Centers’ around farms, setting up dark stores at strategic locations in the city and building a team of ‘Fraazo Riders’ for express delivery.”

He further added to the statement, “Right now we are focusing on Noida, Delhi and Ghaziabad but we have three separate Force 1 teams working synchronously to expedite our expansion goals. One team is working towards penetrating the eastern markets to start our operations in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Patna. The second Force 1 team is working on increasing our penetration in West and Central India by taking us to Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Bhopal and Indore and a third team will support us in Southern markets by helping us reach Chennai, Mysore and Coimbatore. By the end of this financial year, we intend to cover all the Indian cities with a population of more than 2 Million.”



Fraazo is one of India’s largest green grocer and quick commerce start-up that was founded in 2019 by a team of four IIT IIM graduates, Atul Kumar, Vikas Dosala, Sumit Rai and Aashish Krishnatre. Fraazo has developed expertise in managing end to end supply chain for perishables and rapidly scaling up a network of dark stores across cities.