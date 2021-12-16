De Beers Forevermark launches its first exclusive diamond boutique in Mumbai

De Beers Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, launched its very first exclusive diamond boutique in Mumbai (Bandra) with trusted retail partner Om Jewellers, that will exclusively retail the brand’s diamonds collection. This marks the opening of the 13th De Beers Forevermark Boutique in the country, and the store opening was done by the sportsman, Sania Mirza.

“It gives me immense pleasure to associate with De Beers Forevermark as they launch their first exclusive diamond boutique in Mumbai. Just like my commitment and passion towards tennis, each De Beers Forevermark diamond promises beautiful, rare, responsibly sourced, natural diamonds each inscribed with a unique identification number. Supporting the environment for a brighter tomorrow is a topic very close to my heart, and De Beers is extremely committed to creating a better future, ensuring that every diamond it discovers creates a lasting positive impact for the people and places where it is found, which makes me feel really proud to be associated with them today.” said iconic sportswoman, Sania Mirza

Bhavin Jhakia, Director, Om Jewellers said on this announcement “We hold a very special relationship with De Beers Forevermark retailing the brand at our two other stores in Mumbai for close to a decade and it gives us great pride to open the first exclusive De Beers Forevermark store in the city. We consider the launch of the boutique an important landmark in our relationship, and we are sure our association would go a long way in the future. At the boutique we have all the latest jewellery collections that can be worn every day as well as for special occasions. I am sure our customers will enjoy shopping in this modern retail experience.” said

At the boutique, the brand has created a diamond story wall to display interesting (and often unknown) diamond facts.

“The boutique exclusively retails De Beers Forevermark din the 133-year-old legacy of De Beers. We only collaborate with retailers who are passionate about diamonds, but also meet the brand’s stringent criteria of business, social and environmental integrity. Customers can purchase only the best diamonds that are on offer in terms of design, authenticity, beauty, rarity and craftsmanship at this boutique. We share the same brand value and ethos and we enhance the retail experience by offering among the world’s most beautiful diamonds.”, said, Mr. Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India.