Ayurvedic Personal Care brand Ayouthveda opens its second store in Delhi

Ayouthveda, an ayurvedic personal care brand has unveiled its second flagship store at Vegas Mall, Dwarka on 15th December 2021. The launch of the store was inaugurated by the celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. In recent times, Ayouthveda has carved a significant reputation for itself as one of India’s fastest growing Ayurvedic personal care brands specializing in formulating world-class beauty and wellness products.

A sub-venture of the prestigious Aimil Pharmaceuticals, Ayouthveda was instituted in 2020 during the middle of the pandemic. Since its inception, the Ayurvedic personal care brand has witnessed an upward growth trajectory even amidst the turbulence. Targeting to rake in sizable revenue of Rs 100 crore in the upcoming three years, the company has clocked annual returns spanning Rs 12 crore in FY-2020-21.

Dr. Sanchit Sharma, Founder & Director, Ayouthveda, commented on the store launch and said, “Our first launch drew an amazing response from the industry which exceeded all our expectations. Now we are back with another store opening in the heart of Dwarka Township. To be honest, we were confident that we will garner an equally spellbinding response for this launch as well. We strongly believe that this series of store launches will go a long way in maximizing our brand presence as well as promoting the goodness and benefits of Ayurveda as a modern healing and wellness methodology amongst new-age customers of the country”

With a vision to become the undisputed leaders of the Indian skincare and personal care segment, Ayouthveda currently offers an immaculate range of products across four basic categories: Face Care, Hair Care, Bath and Body Care Intimate, and Hygiene Care.