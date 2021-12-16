Amazon opens its first next generation solar powered sustainable ‘Farmer Collection Centre’ in Wai, Maharashtra

Amazon Retail India Pvt Ltd has announced to expand its farm sourcing network in north and west India across multiple states. The Wai farmer collection center expansion in Maharashtra is the third such center in the state which is a part of Amazon’s expansion of its farm sourcing network — an initiative with the focus on directly working with farmers and sourcing fresh produce directly from farms.

The collection center was inaugurated by Nitin Kale, Deputy Director, Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board, Pune. Among those present at the event were Prashant Shende, Tehsil Agriculture Officer, Wai Tehsil; Suprabha Chauhan, Village Sarpanch, Asle village, along with over 250 farmers and village elders gracing the event.

Rajesh K Prasad, Category Leader, Amazon Fresh, spoke on this “Amazon is engaging with farmers through its specially trained team of agriculture graduates to support farmers in growing the right quality grade produce and providing agronomy advisory and buying solutions at the collection center.”

“The Wai collection center will have a capacity to source about 15 metric tons of fresh fruits & vegetables with pre-cooling unit and cold chain facilities ensuring better keeping quality” said Shashin Shobhane, who leads the agriculture compliance for Amazon.

Recently, Amazon also interacted with the horticulture and agriculture departments in J&K as part of the plan to expand its sourcing network beyond the regular states.

Amazon Fresh is currently available in over 300 cities in India and offers customers unbeatable savings, a wide selection of products, and fast and convenient delivery options at one single online destination. Amazon Fresh offers a selection of perishable products such as fruits and vegetables, frozen and chilled products like dairy and meats, dry grocery items, beauty, baby, personal care, and pet products, across top 14 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad. Customers in these cities are also able to enjoy two-hour delivery slots starting 6 AM to midnight. For the remaining cities, customers can shop for dry groceries across staples, cooking essentials, snacks, personal care, skin care, pet food, baby products, with delivery within 1-3 days.