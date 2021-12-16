D2C brand Bewakoof launches marketplace on its own platform

The D2C fashion brand Bewakoof has launched a marketplace on its platform named as Bazaar. In this move, the brand has signed up around 150 brands like Chumbak, Mad over print, Brown Mocha, Fugazee, Peri Pai, Fighting Fame, Urban Estilo, HueTrap, Style Quotient, Dilinger, Smugglerz, Clovia, Noise, Boat, Campus Sutra, Ustraa, Difference of Opinion and many more. With this move, the D2C platform also aims to generate Rs 500 crores in the brand sales in the next 12 months, an official statement highlighted.



Prabhkiran Singh, Founder CEO, Bewakoof, said on this announcement, “Bewakoof is partnering with other goofy hatke brands to be our Humsafar with the objective of offering our end consumers deep access to curated fun expressive brand options across fashion, home, accessories and beauty. Our aim is to become India’s biggest platform for creative merchandise. The D2C wave is birthing lots of very interesting alternate exciting brands but they don’t necessarily get relevant visibility or are presented in the right ambience. Regular marketplaces are very algorithmic price driven generics. Our focus is brands that speak to consumer’s hearts and niche focussed at meeting unmet but important gaps in the market.”

The D2C company is backed by investors such as InvestCorp, IvyCap and Spring Marketing Capital and so far raised $ 23 million and in the recent funding managed to gather around Rs 60 crores. The company which sells apparel, footwear, innerwear and activewear and also recently forayed into the beauty segment with the launch of Cosmos.