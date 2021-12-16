Expansion & fresh funding: Briyani By Kilo is ready to cook a storm

Briyani By Kilo(BBK) has been serving happiness through a hot, fragrant plate filled to the brim with delicious biryani. The company believes that biryani will turn to be the biggest food-service & delivery category from India and they are treating it with the best ingredients including one of the most expensive branded rice specially-aged for 2 years, spices handpicked from Kerala, and most stringently selected meats & vegetables for its Biryanis & Kebabs.



The food chain has 60+ outlets across Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Punjab, Bhopal, Kolkata, Jaipur, Pune, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati and Goa. During the pandemic, BBK took extra hygiene measures like sanitizing its kitchen every hour, taking employees’ temperatures every day, sanitizing delivery bags after every order, and delivering fresh dum-cooked biryani handis in tamper-proof sealed bags with contactless delivery.

BBK plans to grow to 150+ outlets pan India in the next 3-4 years and will expand to some international destinations as well. BBK plans to achieve Rs 500crs+ annual revenues & a healthy bottom line in next 4 years.