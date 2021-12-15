Lotus Herbals Youth Rx appointed Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador

Lotus Herbals has appointed Bollywood actress Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador for its Lotus Herbals YouthRx. As part of this, Malaika will appear in multimedia campaigns spanning TV, digital and OTT platforms which will commence from 15th December 2021.

During its two-year long association with Malaika the brand messaging would focus on ageing as a natural process and the benefits of using anti-aging skin care products formulated with potent natural ingredients.

Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals commented on the association, “Lotus Herbals Youth Rx symbolises green beauty and our scientifically researched natural product line redefines the anti aging category. We are glad that we have such a stunning celebrity endorser who resonates with the brands ethos and values.”

Actress Malaika Arora said on her appointment “I am delighted to associate with Lotus Herbals YouthRx since their products are free from Parabens & Artificial preservatives, is Non-toxic to the environment & are tested on Indian Skin. These wonderful products are all you need for radiant, firm, hydrated, youthful looking skin. My need for younger and healthy looking skin has finally been met by Lotus YouthRx.”

The Lotus Herbals YouthRx product range is formulated with the Gineplex Youth Compound enriched with the goodness of Ginger & Ginseng which is a potent natural anti-aging active ingredient and is clinically proven to accelerate lifting, firming and protective action on the skin.