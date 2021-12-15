Chanel appoints Leena Nair as a new CEO

Chanel, a French fashion house has named Leena Nair as a new global CEO, joining the list of Indian leaders who are becoming the global leaders. This announcement will make her the second Indian-origin woman to take over as a global CEO after Indra Nooyi from Pepsico.



Currently, Nair is the Unilever chief human officer and a member of the company’s leadership executive(ULE). She will join a French fashion company in January and will be based in London.

“I would like to thank Leena for her outstanding contribution over the last three decades. Leena has been a pioneer throughout her career at Unilever, but no more so than in her role as CHRO, where she has been a driving force on our equity, diversity and inclusion agenda, on the transformation of our leadership development, and on our preparedness for the future of work,” Unilever CEO Alan Jope said.

Leena Nair also shared the news via LinkedIn “ I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of CHANEL, an iconic and admired company. I am so inspired by what CHANEL stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact in the world.”

She further added “ I am grateful for my long career at Unilever, a place that has been my home for 30 years. It has given me so many opportunities to learn, grow and contribute to a truly purpose-driven organisation. I will always be a proud advocate of Unilever and its ambition to make sustainable living commonplace.”

Ms Nair is an alumnus from XLRI Jamshedpur, and joined HLU Unilever’s Indian subsidiary in 1992 and worked for 30 years in the company.