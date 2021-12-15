Nestasia, an D2C home decor and lifestyle brand has announced that it has raised $ 4 million in Series A funding round. The round was led by Stellaris Venture Partners, and also saw the participation of several angel investors who are part of the Stellaris Founder Network, including Varun Alagh (CEO, MamaEarth), Sahil Barua (CEO, Delhivery), Anuj Srivastava & Ramakant Sharma (Founders, Livspace) and Dilip Khandelwal (Global CIO, Deutsche India).

Aditi Murarka Agrawal, Co-founder, Nestasia, said, “There has been a shift in the way people think about their homes. It’s a space where a lot of time has been spent working and entertaining lately. This has amped up the desire for upgrades in the home environment and the fact that consumers are willing to opt for unique, good quality products has expedited our growth by three-fold in the last one year. We are excited to have Rahul Chowdhri from Stellaris Venture Partners on our board, who brings with him a wealth of experience and understanding of the D2C space and the nuances of achieving scale.”

Rahul Chowdhri, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners said on the funding round “The home & kitchen segment is a INR 100k+ crore market that is largely unrecognised. However, it has been one of the fastest growing segments and is witnessing a sea change with increased online penetration and premiumization alongside changing consumer behaviour that has been further accelerated by the pandemic.”

He further added to the statement, “We believe that Nestasia, with its unique and broad range of stylish offerings, priced competitively, and backed with a strong and agile founding team in Aditi and Anurag with a growth mindset and a deep consumer understanding, is well on its way to becoming one of India’s leading brands in this segment. The company’s exceptional growth in the past year, strong customer love and retention despite no brand spend, instills a great deal of confidence in us as investors.”

Nestasia was founded in 2019 by Aditi Murarka Agrawal and Anurag Agrawal with the aim to provide a unique range of products and the company manufactures and brings products from across India and South-east Asia to offer a fine mix of products that blend modern design, traditional techniques and a wide range of materials like clay, metal, wood, marble and so on.