Ladurée Christmas Popup Cart comes to Ambience Mall

At Ambience Malls, we take great pride in scouring the best in fashion, food and entertainment throughout the globe to bring it back to our visitors and shoppers in Delhi NCR. From being the first ones to launch and bring the Japanese retail giant Uniqlo to India. To join forces on offering a truly luxurious movie-watching experience with PVR Directors Cut. ‘’We want to stand out and offer truly unique experiences to our patrons and regulars, and our effort is always to ‘up the ante in that direction’’ says Mall Director Mr Arjun Singh Gehlot.

With a focus on adding more global appeal to our food offerings, we have tied up with Iconic French Patisserie ‘Laduree’ Christmas popup cart for this festive month inside our mall, a charming space that will boast of a Delhi-Meets-Paris vibe.

To add to the synergy of their launch and add bits of nostalgia & history to the holiday season with the iconic taste of Laduree will be a pop up by the brand at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj. ‘’Well-timed for the holiday season this will give our shoppers a chance to indulge in the beauty, taste and glamour of this brand and get familiar with the layers, favours and textures of the brand Laduree’’ quips in Mr. Arjun Singh Gehlot.

Getting the Parisian aesthetics right, will be a giant installation of the Eiffel Tower to add history and value to Laduree’s ephemeral treats and transport the passersby to the streets of Paris. It’s after all the joie de vivre of the city that we wish to bring to India! The holiday shopping season at Ambience Malls has started and plenty of brands have announced their fresh fall- winter collection apart from providing exciting deals and offers on existing stocks. This is the season of joy & gifting and one can explore endless Christmas gifting ideas & shop delightful gifts for his loved ones