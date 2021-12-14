Burger Singh records 400% surge in revenue within 12 months

Burger Singh has witnessed a phenomenal increase in revenue, 400% within the last 12 months, an official statement highlighted.

The brand has also launched its 50th outlet in Moradabad and has grown from 23 outlets in 10 cities to 50 outlets in 20 cities in less than a year.

Apart from India, the brand also has its presence in the International Market with 3 outlets and a food truck in London.

With this announcement, the quick-service restaurant chain has become the largest and fastest growing homegrown burger chain in the country.

Kabir Jeet Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Burger Singh, speaking on the announcement said, “We took a hit , we all took a hit because of COVID-19. We were lucky enough that we were in a lean outfit . We were lucky enough to have some capital saved in the bank.So as the demand comes back we have pressed the pedal on growing our network of stores across the country. We are specially bullish on tier 2 and 3 cities which are doing really well within our portfolio. I think we are seeing this as a trend across products. We are delighted to be at the forefront of this trend and are excited to announce our 50th outlet and a phenomenal revenue increase.”

Burger Singh further plans to expand its presence to another 30 outlets by the end of this financial year, bringing its total outlet count to 80.

Burger Singh launched its first outlet in 2014 in the city of Gurugram, and since then, the chain has seen a rapid rollout across India.