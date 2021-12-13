Select CITYWALK and Charge City energise shopping for Electric Vehicle owners in Delhi NCR

Select CITYWALK, has partnered with Charge City to install electric vehicle charging stations in its vast premises. With this move, the shopping centre in Saket is looking to support India’s shift to electric mobility and offer customers the facility of charging their electric vehicles as they shop, watch a movie or dine.

Charge City, a Delhi-based EV charging start-up, has tie-ups with global EV charging solution providers. The company will be the charging solution provider to the Select CITYWALK in Saket. These electric vehicle charging stations will be installed and operated by Charge City.

Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director, and CEO, Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. commented on this “As India gets on the EV revolution, there is a great need for safe, reliable and accessible charging points across the country. Government of India guidelines are to enable the country for EV with more than 100 stations by 2023, and as a responsible public space, we intend to be part of this revolution.”

He further added to his statement, ” The State and Central Government’s continuous push to boost electric mobility in the country has propelled us to take this step. We are elated to collaborate with Charge City for setting up the EV charging station at the shopping centre. We look forward to partnering with such initiatives for a more sustainable future. This is aligned with our initiative to bring such best practices into our ecosystem and community as well. Now customers can use the facility of charging their EVs while they have a good time at the shopping centre.”

Manekdeep Singh Ratra, Co-Founder, Charge City, said “We are proud to associate with Select CITYWALK for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations. The installation of EV charging points at retail locations is a necessity to drive electric vehicle adoption which is gradually increasing in the country. We believe that our Charge City stations will provide ease to retail customers who own electric vehicles in Delhi NCR. We also hope to create awareness and boost confidence among those looking to shift to the electric mobility revolution.”

In the mall’s multi-level underground parking facility, Charge City has installed two EV Charging Type -2 AC EV Charging points of 22kW and 7.4kW capacities. The charging stations installed by Charge City are manufactured by EO Charging UK, a major supplier to all the leading global automotive brands.

Electric Vehicle owners in the country can use the Charge City smartphone app to access the charging stations in the Select CITYWALK multi-level underground parking facility. Furthermore, the app will also provide EV owners access and precise locations to charging stations in other parts of the National Capital Region.

Charge City is setting up its charging stations in various parts of the country. The Delhi-based startup is currently working with major shopping districts, malls, hotel chains, residential societies, and office buildings in Delhi NCR to install electric vehicle charging stations to future-proof them for the imminent EV revolution.