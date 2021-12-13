Haldiram’s opens its first flagship outlet in Mumbai at Growel’s 101

Growel’s 1O1 Mall, located on the WEH-Kandivali, welcomes the first dine-in outlet of Haldiram’s in Mumbai. The flagship outlet, which is an true extension of the 80 year old iconic brand Haldiram’s was inaugurated by TV Actor Tina Datta amid much fanfare over the weekend.

Trust, tradition, purity and quality have made Haldiram’s a household name in India. The newly opened outlet at Growel’s 101 Mall will cater to the tastes of diverse people offering a variety of Indian dishes and fast food.

Rajendra Kumar Agarwal, Director, Haldiram’s speaking about opening of the first outlet in Mumbai, said, “It is really a great feeling to know when your brand name becomes synonymous to great food. Since inception the only aim that we had was to keep the true Indian flavours alive. This outlet marks Haldiram’s beginning in Mumbai and we will strive to take it to greater heights with our future expansion plans.”

Sachin Dhanawade – Chief Operating Officer (COO) Retail & Real Estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, which operates Growel’s 1O1 Mall in Mumbai, speaking about the growing popularity of the mall,said, “It is a privilege to be the first mall in Mumbai to host Haldiram’s and we are excited that our customers can now experience this iconic at our mall. The multicultural modern families visiting our mall will be delighted to relish the variety of the Indian fare offered at Haldiram’s.”

Once recognized for its value for money and budget lifestyle, Kandivali has now revamped into a trendy Mumbai hotspot with the rise of premium residential real estate development in the suburb. Growel’s 101 Mall has thus become one of the most preferred destinations for brands due to this ideal premium residential catchment along Malad-Kandivali-Borivali on the Western Express Highway.

F&B outlets and restaurants at Growel’s 1O1 Mall that are presently serving customers include Barbeque Nation, Barista, Belgian Waffle, Burger King, Cookie man, DrinX Exchange, KFC, Mumbai Ladu Samrat, Mad over Donuts, Malgudi, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Sbarro, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, Wow Momo, 99 Pancakes and many more.