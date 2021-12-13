Grofers rebrands itself to Blinkit in-line with its 10-min grocery delivery plans

Grofers, the popular e-commerce grocery delivery service is now known as ‘Blinkit’. This rebranding came in line with the company placing a big bet on the quick commerce or 10-minute grocery delivery space, Albinder Dhindsa, Founder of the company wrote in his blogspot. The company has outlined its plans to hire new employees as it is taking on fast growing competition in the quick commerce space.

“Once upon a time, a few months ago, we started on a journey to build the future of commerce with 10 minute delivery of most of the stuff our customers need in their daily lives. Today, we already process over a million orders a week, across 12 cities in India. And this is just a start,” said Dhindsa in a company blog.

“We learnt a lot as Grofers, and all our learnings, our team, and our infrastructure is being repurposed to pivot to something with staggering product-market fit – quick commerce. Today, we are surging ahead as a new company, and we have a new mission statement – “instant commerce indistinguishable from magic”. And we will no longer be doing this as Grofers – we will be doing it as Blinkit,” wrote Dhindsa.

Grofers has recently attained a unicorn status or $1 billion valuation, after raising over $120 million from food aggregators such as Zomato Ltd and existing investor, Tiger Global Management, earlier this year.

To ramp up the quick commerce service, the company is partnering with local shop owners and recently decided to open 150 dark stores by this December.

The company is facing tough competition in the quick-commerce market as Swiggy’s Instamart is ensuring to deliver grocery items in 15 minutes and also with the Zepto that is ramping up to play in the space.