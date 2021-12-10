Bigger reach: Myntra is expecting to serve 7 lakh new customers during EORS-15

Leading fashion e-tailer Myntra has announced that it is expecting to serve more than 7 lakh new shoppers during its upcoming bi-annual ‘end of reason sale’. Popularly known as EORS, this will be the 15th edition of the sale. Scheduled for 18-23 Dec 2021, this edition will also see participation from more than 5,000 brands.

Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra added some insights on the upcoming EORS “Myntra’s overall traffic is expected to jump 20% from the previous winter edition of the sale. We are looking to see 4 million shoppers this year, of which 700,000 will be unique first-time shoppers. Not just fashion wear but we also have beauty products and accessories on sale.”

She also added, “As much as 45% of the overall traffic during the sale is expected to come from tier 2 and 3 cities. Tier 2 and 3 cities have been a consistent channel of engagement and business for us; they have opened up avenues for new brands and styles and Myntra as a platform is relevant to these markets.”

The EORS television campaigns are being aired on TV and feature some of the popular faces such as Hrithik Roshan, Dulquer Salman, Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar or Simbu, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, and Samantha.



The Walmart-backed online retailer is also expanding its omnichannel network by integrating with 350 brands and 2,900 stores under its omnichannel delivery model, and has partnered with 25,000 Kirana partners to enhance the experience of the customers during EORS.