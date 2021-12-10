U.S Polo Assn. ropes Arjun Rampal as the brand ambassador for their new campaign

U.S.Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) retailed in India by Arvind Fashions Limited, announced Arjun Rampal as the India brand ambassador for its new ‘Play Together’ campaign.

This is the first time the brand will have an Indian ambassador, and the announcement comes ahead of the brand creating a new store identity for all the upcoming stores as a part of its expansion plans.

Arjun Rampal, Brand Ambassador, U.S. Polo Assn. stated with excitement,“ Being associated with an iconic brand like USPA is a great feeling and becoming the first Indian brand ambassador is truly an honour. U.S. Polo Assn. is known for its sport-inspired, classic American style and each season the brand takes it a notch higher. The new campaign focuses on twinning which is a fun and fashion-forward concept that captures the pure, emotional bond fathers share with their children. As a father this is what drew me to the brand.”

As part of the expansion plan, the brand will release the new ‘Play Together’ campaign featuring Arjun Rampal and will also unveil the new brand look across its 392 stores in India.

The new stores will have an ‘all-white’ interior with the U.S. Polo Assn. brand colours. The signature red, blue & white stripes will welcome customers at the entrance.

Amitabh Suri, CEO, U.S. Polo Assn – Arvind Fashions Limited, speaking on the expansion, “Through our new campaign with Arjun, we are focussed on expanding the brand reach to the offline and online customer base. ‘Play together’ captures the emotional & playful bond a father and child share by twinning their look. This thought is also reflected in the clothes and accessories we offer for both men and children. Arjun’s association with the brand draws an instant parallel to his real-life persona, making it very relatable for the audience. His huge fan base will encourage demand and excite our consumers to visit our remodelled stores that embody the spirit of Polo – classic, and cool.”

The ‘Play Together’ Campaign is conceptualized by WYP Creatives, produced by Karma Productions & shot by ace director and photographer, Bosco Christopher Bhandarkar & Rid Burman. The campaign comes to live with actor Arjun Rampal through talent firm Exceed Entertainment. It showcases Arjun twinning with his onscreen child in the new Autumn Winter range by USPA. Staying true to the brand spirit, the campaign was shot in the authentic world of polo with the field full of barns, horses, and equipment.