IKEA opens a small-format city store in Mumbai

IKEA, the Swedish furniture giant, has just opened doors to its first small-format store at Worli in Mumbai. The company focuses on large-store formats, but this time they have come with a small store with an area of 80,000 sq. ft.

IKEA already has a large store format and an app operational in Mumbai. However, the new small store is initiated by the company to get closer to customers and also give an omnichannel push to the company.

Peter Betzel, CEO and CSO (chief sustainability officer), IKEA India addressed the media briefing and stated “Today marks a major milestone as we add a new customer meeting point in Mumbai, our first omnichannel market for IKEA in India. People can now visit our IKEA Worli City Store, our Navi Mumbai store, shop online, or buy their favourite and affordable products at the store, online, or through our click-and-collect services. This omnichannel store format enables us to make home furnishing even more accessible.”



The store will have an inventory of about 8,000-9,000 products of which around 2,200 products will be available for direct takeaway and the rest can be home delivered. The new store will be open for the customers who have been jabbed with both doses of vaccination.

Recently, the furniture brand plans to set up stores in Delhi and Noida and also announced to come up with Ingka Centres in Gurugram.





