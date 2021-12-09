WoodenStreet invests Rs5 crore, opens 4 new stores in Bengaluru

WoodenStreet, an online platform for home furnishing and decor products, has introduced four new stores in Bengaluru with an investment of Rs5 crore. The brand already operates two stores in the city. These four experience outlets are going to be an addition to the 40+ fully functional stores the brand has all over the country.

WoodenStreet has been on aggressive expansion mode, having almost doubled their physical presence in the country. The brand has been operational for 6+ years and claims to have already served over 10,00,000 customers. “The only reason for introducing four new stores in Bengaluru is to ensure complete convenience to the people living in different areas of this vast & beautiful city,” said Lokendra Ranawat, Co-founder CEO, WoodenStreet. “We have always tried to bring a better and convenient furniture buying experience for our customers. Bengaluru is one of those cities where we started our journey of brick and mortar stores, and now that we are all set to restructure the way people experience their interior, we want to offer the best experience to the people. These stores are our way of thanking our consumers for showing the support in our initial days,” he added.