House of Kieraya forays into luxury furniture market with Prava

House of Kieraya (HoK), the parent company of Furlenco, has forayed into luxury furniture with Prava, which aims to achieve 100 crores GMV in one year. Prava offers luxurious limited-edition annual collections that have been created keeping sustainability at its core. The array of products currently available on the website are sofas, beds, soft furnishings, dining, study tables, rugs and home decor items, with key categories priced in the range of Rs20,000 to Rs1,00,000.

Ajith Karimpana, CEO and Founder, House of Kieraya, said, “At HoK we are building a house of brands with sustainability at its heart. With Prava, we will be strengthening our core proposition of offering unique solutions to all our customers at every phase of their lives, thereby moving towards HoK’s target of achieving Rs7,500 crore in revenue by 2026.”

With Prava, HoK aims to tap into the luxury and home lifestyle market, their target group being 30-45-year-olds who are well-informed and discerning along with being style and well-being conscious. Prava is currently being launched in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru; other cities will follow soon. The brand is also exploring an omnichannel approach, with stores for customers to touch and feel their products before they make a purchase.