Flipkart Wholesale launches ‘Scan 2 Buy’ to drive e-commerce adoption with instore purchases

Flipkart Wholesale, a digital B2B marketplace from Flipkart group has enabled a ‘Scan 2 Buy’ feature on its e-commerce app to help kiranas and retailers with superior shopping experience.

‘Scan 2 Buy’ aims to drive adoption of e-commerce with walk-in members, supplementing the platform’s vision of ‘Business Banaye Aasan.

Rolled out nationally across all 28 Flipkart Wholesale Best Price stores via the platform’s app, ‘Scan 2 Buy’ feature has already witnessed a 30% jump in e-commerce adoption by walk-in members within 10 days of launch.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale, said, “Flipkart Wholesale continues to focus on enabling growth and prosperity of small kiranas and MSMEs. In that effort, we have taken yet another step towards modernizing the ecosystem by unlocking the true potential of technology for our members. Giving our members the benefits of e-commerce within an in-store experience will drive quicker adoption of e-commerce and showcase the convenience and ease of doing business for kiranas and retailers. As a homegrown platform, we understand the evolving pain points of small businesses and kirana owners and will continue to partner with them to bring solutions that make their e-commerce journey successful.”

With this, Flipkart Wholesale aims to solve any technology barriers Kiranas may face in adoption of e-commerce. The feature allows kiranas the convenience of making digital cart purchases in the comfort of a familiar environment of the store.