DLF Mall of India, brings a bewildering array of collections with its Autumn-Winter campaign – Style-Q at the biggest and the most awaited shopping season of the year, starting just before the holidays.

Catering to the many shades of the city’s lifestyle, the collection entails all that makes you distinct & unique in every role that you play. The fall of 2021 is all about embracing the fun side of fashion and having a good time with ultimate Style-Q at DLF Mall of India.

Manish Mehrotra, VP & Center Head, DLF Mall of India, said, “After receiving a wonderful response from our patrons for the festive edit, we are all geared up for the holiday season now. People are excited and looking forward to Christmas and New Years celebrations. Hence, to cater to pent-up demand, we have strengthened our retail and F&B portfolio by welcoming more than 30 new international & home-grown brands across categories in Q2 of the current financial year. The new mix is for our new-age customer who is smart and emphasizes on the entire consumer experience before committing to purchase.”

With over 150 fashion, beauty & accessories brands, DLF Mall of India comes bearing gifts for you just ahead of the season. From Zara, H&M, Mango, Uniqlo to country firsts such as Nike Rise, Anastasia, Levis Tailor shop and many more, the mall has it all for you to up your style game with the city’s best winter fashion on exciting deals and promotions.

As part of the promotion, shopping for a minimum of INR 10,000 will get you a chance to win shopping vouchers worth INR 5000. ICICI Bank debit & card holders get an exclusive chance to avail 10% cashback up to a maximum of INR 4000/- at a cumulative minimum spend of INR 10,000.

DLF Mall of India is the largest mall of the country and a benchmark in the retail business of India, and spread across an area of 2 million (sq.ft. GLA) DLF Mall of India brings the unique concept of ‘Zoning’ for the first time in India for the ease of Customer’s shopping experience. It has six customized levels of retail experience like international and Indian premium fashion, dedicated kids’ zone, entertainment, international cafes, food courts and restaurants with a racetrack atrium ensuring equal and excellent visibility to all stores.

It is home for 330+ brands which include more than 100 Fashion brands, 75+ Food & Beverages options including 51 Cafes and Casual Dining Restaurants and 22 F&B Kiosks. Strategically located in Sector-18, Noida, DLF Mall of India has excellent connectivity with the key affluent catchment areas – East, South and Lutyens Delhi as well as Noida and Greater Noida. With its sheer size, innovative zoning strategy and impressive location, DLF Mall of India has redefined the way retail is perceived in India.