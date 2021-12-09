D2C brand Clensta International raised INR 20 Cr in Series A funding

Clensta, a D2C personal and home care products startup, has raised over INR 20 crore in a series A funding from Hem Angels part of Hem Securities Limited, Venture Catalysts and Inflection Point Ventures. N+1 Capital (RBF), the existing investors along with other marquee investors also invested in this funding round, the IIT-backed startup said in a Statement.

The funds raised will be used to scale up the company’s sales, ramp up brand marketing and expand Clensta’s online and offline presence across India, an official statement highlighted.

The brand has achieved a CAGR of over 130% and aims to earn Rs 1000 crore revenues in the next 5 years.

Gaurav Jain, Director, Hem Angels says, “Over the next five years, D2C brands present at least a USD 100B opportunity. Clensta have been quick to capitalise on the product, innovation and price white space. There’s no better time than now for Clensta to get off their growth plan and take their product to the next level, witnessing rapid acceleration of scale.”

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures says, “D2C wave is birthing many innovative and disruptive brands. Clensta takes the innovation further with the introduction of waterless tech in their products. Their understanding of the fast-growing D2C segment and a varied range of products in the personal care impressed our investors to lead this round.”

The five-year old start-up founded by Puneet Gupta in 2016, started with the flagship products based on Waterless Technology (Waterless Body bath & Shampoo) to enable bathing without the use of water.

Puneet Gupta, Founder CEO, Clensta said on this announcement “Clensta matlab Cleanliness, our ethos revolves around Innovation, Science and Customer Centricity. Developing innovative technology has been one of Clensta’s foremost attributes ever since inception. Keeping in the mind the Indian Home Care market size of USD 6.2 billion, we have adopted an omni-channel strategy to ensure Clensta’s presence in offline as well as online markets. In this light, this funding comes as an affirmation that we continue to lead in the right path. We will be focusing on developing innovative and sustainable products, enhancing our relations with customers and marketing and expansion of our footprints across the country. We aim to use technology to scale the personal care segment and provide personalised shopping experience to our customers.,” .