Priyaranjan Kumar appointed as VP and Business Head at Snapdeal

E-commerce platform Snapdeal has appointed Priyaranjan Kumar as Vice President and Business Head. He will lead growth and expansion initiatives at the company. With an extensive experience across FMCG and retail, Kumar has led large teams across the country in start-ups, mid-size and large organisations. Prior to joining Snapdeal, he was the Chief Operating Officer at Iconic Fashion India, creating a future-ready brand and ensuring the delivery of top line and bottom line.

In his career, Kumar has worked with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (Pantaloons) as Vice President Sales and Retail Operations India, where he was responsible for charting the strategic direction of Pantaloons as a key stakeholder and working with category heads to deliver a compelling product proposition. He was promoted to the role from that of Assistant Vice President Sales & Retail Operations East Zone, which he held for close to three years, providing leadership and strategic direction to the network of large-format Pantaloons stores and team of managers and staff cadre spread across the brand’s retail footprint in East India.

Some of the other brands that he has been associated with in the past include Nivea India, Mars Chocolate India, United Breweries Ltd and Ranbaxy.