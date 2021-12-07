Mother Sparsh launches #OnionHaiTohSmellTohHogi campaign with 10,000 influencers & more than 15 celebs

Mother Sparsh, a premium ayurvedic and personal care brand has launched a 2-months long digital campaign. The campaign focuses on increasing the awareness around the virtues of raw onion concentrate towards hair health. The campaign includes around 10,000 influencers and more than 15 celebrities with the title #OnionHaiTohSmellTohHogi.

Himanshu Gandhi, CEO and Co-Founder, Mother Sparsh elaborating on this new campaign mentioned, “Going by our past experience of awareness-centric mass digital campaigns, we expect to touch nearly 30 million lives with #OnionHaiTohSmellTohHogi. We have engaged both micro, macro and celebrity influencers across all suitable online platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and a large-scale celebrity engagement is also expected to add to the outreach of the campaign. The first leg of the campaign is the launch of a complete hair care range laced with Pure Onion Rasa and extracts in its most unadulterated form.”

Recently, the D2C brand raised Series-A funding of Rs 20 crores, from ITC. The brand was founded in 2016 and it offers innovative plant-based, natural and eco-friendly baby care products.