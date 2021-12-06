GUESS opens its second store in Mumbai’s Phoenix Palladium Mall

GUESS. a global fashion brand is expanding its retail presence with the opening of its second store in Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai. The GUESS store will bring to life the young, contemporary and sexy vibe of the brand that it is renowned around the world.

The store opening brings back GUESS to the consumers who love the brand for its iconic range of denims, dresses, apparel, shoes, handbags, accessories and so much more. The store itself has been aesthetically designed blending artisanal designs with a minimalistic touch, providing plenty of space for showcasing the brand’s themed total looks and imagery.

The highlight of the brand is the new ‘Athleisure’ collection – a significant workout wear category for the fashion and fitness loving urban shoppers, which will be launched in Fall/Winter2021. Another key category to look out for is a wide range of handbags – from satchels to totes and backpacks to luggage, there is something for everyone at the store. GUESS is also widely recognized for its sustainability efforts and eco-conscious initiatives such as water saving practices during denim wash, responsibly sourced materials and a massive reduction in the use of chemicals.

Manoj Nair of Gaurik Group said on this expansion “We are thrilled to welcome shoppers to our new store at the Phoenix Palladium Mall, Mumbai. Besides its strategic location, the store sales reinforced that customers always appreciate quality and on-trend styles. We are now on our way to launch in all the major metros across India through the rest of the year. As people’s habits, tastes and needs evolve, we will continue to innovate and find new ways to engage with our customers,” .