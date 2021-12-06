Home D2C Buzz Solethreads raises Rs2.5 crore in additional funding; launches product recycling initiative

Solethreads raises Rs2.5 crore in additional funding; launches product recycling initiative

By  
-
SHARE

Indian flip-flop brand has raised Rs2.5 crore in venture debt funding from to broaden its research and development, product portfolio and to meet the growing demand for flip flops in the country. Early this year, raised Rs13 crore in Series-A round funding from and .

, , Solethreads, says that the partnership with Alteria Capital will support the brand in widening its pipeline of sustainable innovation to reach out to a broader base of customers.

In keeping with its ethos of sustainable fashion, Solethreads has also launched its product recycling and reuse initiative – – that aims at sourcing sustainable materials and encouraging the upcycling process. The brand will promote circular fashion through ‘’ by allowing anyone to exchange their flip flops and slippers for reward points, which can be used to purchase the brand’s products. The footwear that the company receives through this initiative will in turn be recycled and used to create new Solethreads eco-friendly flip flops.

“With over 30 patents and counting, we lead innovation in the open footwear segment and take active steps in ensuring that all our products are either recycled, reclaimed or vegan, so that we can reduce our carbon footprint and work towards a sustainable tomorrow, today. As part of this programme, we also ensure to donate some items to relevant institutions and foundations, so that they can reuse them,” says , , Solethreads.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR